Wisconsin's Milwaukee Mile Is The World's Oldest Operating Motor Speedway

The Milwaukee Mile has hosted auto racing since 1903, making it the oldest continuously operated motor speedway on the planet. But before The Mile was home to motorsports history, an NFL championship game, and even Led Zeppelin, it was a horse racing track.

The one-mile oval in West Allis, Wisconsin, was privately built as a horse racing facility in 1876. In 1891, the land would be purchased by the Agricultural Society of the State of Wisconsin to be the permanent home for the Wisconsin State Fair. The first automobile race was held in 1903 on the same dirt surface that the horses would race on.

It was during this 1903 race that Milwaukee-born William Jones won a five-lap speed contest with a 72-second, 50-mph lap, setting the first track record. The horses and cars coexisted for decades, with groundskeepers constantly loosening the surface for harness racing and hardening it back down for cars. A concrete safety fence and a cement wall around the racetrack to protect drivers and attendees weren't installed until 1925 and 1927, respectively.

The track's popularity ebbed in the 1920s when fashionable board tracks drew crowds elsewhere, but local promoter Tom Marchese revived interest beginning in 1929 and ran events there until 1967. A new grandstand added 14,900 seats in the 1930s, and the first Champ Car events — a 100-mile race in June and a 200-mile race in August — became fixtures.