At $14,900, Would You Nickname This 1976 Saab 99 GL 'Björn Of Jets'?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Saab claims it to be "a fun, funky Swedish car that gets stares and comments everywhere I take it." Let's see just how funky fresh we find its asking price.

In the beef-growing regions of the U.S., there's a phrase for those thought to be posers and charlatans: "All hat and no cattle." That's not exactly a fair idiom for the 2002 Dodge Ram 4x4 we looked at on Thursday, although its excellent condition and low mileage implied that it hadn't worked a day in its life.

To be fair, being the automotive equivalent of an oversized shiny belt buckle isn't the worst thing to be. Being an overpriced version of that shiny belt buckle, however, brings added ignominy. At $28,500, our Ram didn't come across as the bargain of the century, a fact you all addressed in the comments and reflected in the massive 96% 'No Dice' loss it suffered at your hands.