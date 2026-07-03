This Is The Closest Our Readers Have Come To Torture Testing Their Cars

Driving is so much fun, but sometimes things get a bit out of hand. Oftentimes, the line between "wow this is such a fun road" and "uh-oh" can be thinner than we think. That's when we transition away from going for a drive, and into the realm of torture testing. Prior to reaching dealer lots, modern cars go through countless hours of computer-modeled torture tests and countless miles of real-world durability testing to ensure you don't end up with a lemon, but that doesn't mean we can't try our hand at this kind of stuff post-purchase. I figured our enthusiast audience has done its fair share of vehicular torture, and I wasn't wrong. Here are a few of my favorite anecdotes from the Jalopnik audience's closest experiences to torture testing their cars.

I said the closest I came to torture testing a car was the several occasions I took my 2003 Honda CR-V mudding, off-roading, and out onto sand. That poor car was made for interstate travel and urban excursions, not true all-terrain traverses, and yet it took all the abuse I dished out with aplomb. What a car. Anyway, these are your answers.