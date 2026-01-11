Peek Behind The Curtain At The 11,000-Acre Arizona Proving Ground Where Toyota Torture Tests Its Trucks And SUVs

First established in 1993, the TAPG is located a little more than an hour outside Phoenix and sits on about 11,650 acres in the Sonoran Desert. Recently, Toyota poured $50 million into building it out further, adding a 5.5-mile test loop inside the preexisting 10-mile test track. It now boasts more than 60 miles of paved roads and more than 50 miles of off-road and dirt tracks, all in one facility designed to torture test Toyota's trucks and SUVs.

If you were hoping to read about how I got to participate in the actual testing of a new vehicle or two that you haven't seen yet, I'm sorry to disappoint. This wasn't that kind of trip. They also took care to hide any of the truly good stuff I was hoping to see. Lucid had a couple of Air and Gravity EVs on site (that, for some reason, no one wanted to let me drive), but that was about it. No Sienna TRD Off-Road. No GR GT TRD Pro. No new Celica or MR2.

Instead, think of this trip more like a factory tour. Toyota spent a lot of money building out this proving ground, and it wanted to show it off. But the focus was more on just how much they could do with such a large campus. More of a chef's tasting menu than a single entree that you can really dig into. And if there's one thing it accomplished, it was showing off the massive scale of Toyota's updated proving grounds.

That started with a tour in a Sienna, since everything was far too spread out to make walking a viable option. As much as the tour was focused on showing off different areas designed to evaluate how well a vehicle performed in all sorts of different tests, it also served to emphasize the scale of what Toyota has to work with. Back when I worked at one of the buff books, I spent a good bit of time at Hyundai's proving ground in the Mojave Desert, since that's where we did our car of the year testing, but that facility is only about 4,500 acres. Meanwhile, Toyota is working with more than twice that acreage and now focused more on trucks and other off-roaders than road cars.