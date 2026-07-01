I have decided to view the utter shitshow that was my first-car experience as proof that the universe teaches me life lessons rather swiftly, but that doesn't change the fact that it was a nightmare. My 2005 Saab 9-3 Cabriolet that I bought off Craigslist for $5,000 when I turned 18 was the polar opposite of reliable, so much so that I ultimately was forced to junk it and buy a dull, reliable daily in the form of a 2003 Honda CR-V EX with RealTime all-wheel drive. I didn't treat it much like a dull daily driver, though.

I ended up falling in love with my trusty brown CR-V. It was supremely adaptable, safe and reliable despite my best efforts to destroy it. One of my favorite things to do with it was go off-roading, which yes, it was technically capable of, but I took things farther than the average CR-V owner. From mud bogging to donuts in the sand dunes to bombing down unpaved trails that were almost certainly on private property in hindsight, my CR-V never quit on me and never got me stuck. I wouldn't recommend it if serious off-roading is your schtick, but the occasional romp in the dirt never caused much trouble for me. That or using my 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door for a track day in the Mojave Desert in the summertime, but I'll save that story for another time. What's the closest you've come to torture testing your car?