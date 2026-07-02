At $28,500, Is This 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 Diesel 4X4 A Tall Order?

With 245 horsepower and a massive 460 pound-feet of torque on tap, today's Nice Price or No Dice Dodge pickup should be able to get the job done. Let's see if its price works for us.

Small, budget-friendly sports cars served as Great Britain's calling card to the world after WWII. The cars proved far more palatable to American tastes than did mushy peas and something called "Spotted Dick." All that fell apart in the 1970s, though, owing to labor disputes back in Britain and unfavorable exchange rates across the Atlantic. Today, what was once a cornucopia of small sports car makers has been whittled down to two stalwart companies: Lotus Cars in Hethel, Norfolk, and Morgan in Malvern, Worcestershire. There are a few even smaller cottage makers, but those seem to come and go with the tide.

The 1976 Triumph TR7 Victory Edition we considered yesterday represents the last of Triumph's sports-car line and serves as a reminder of the dark times that faced Britain's sports-car industry in the 1970s. All bad tidings aside, our TR7 looked almost factory fresh and came with solid mechanicals that would allow its cautionary tale to be told for years to come. At $7,000, that proved a solid deal, as you all noted in the comments and the 62% 'Nice Price' win you awarded the car.