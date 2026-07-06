To Visualize How Dangerous Racing Used To Be, Here's The Oldest Racing Accident On Film

Racing has evolved over the years with higher speeds and enhanced safety precautions. However, before modern technology existed to better protect drivers, there were the open-top racing cars of the early 20th century. Even today, when a wreck happens, it can be quite spectacular, with debris, tire squeal, and smoke. Back in the early days of racing, crashes were part of many races, just like today — the difference is that those early racers had little equipment to protect them when crashes did occur, and the earliest racing accident caught on camera shows just how dangerous racing used to be.

At 0:48 in the video uploaded by Sporting History, you can see Louis Chevrolet's car racing at Coney Island in September of 1919. Chevrolet's car catches fire and swerves out of frame. The fire appears to reach near the driver, as the video shows either him or his mechanic standing up on the edge of the number-7 car's seat. During these races, driver's mechanics would normally ride along with them to repair any damage. Chevrolet — the co-founder of Chevrolet Motors — survived the fire, but it shows just how easily and quickly a wreck can happen.

Back then, motor racing was on dirt, and there wasn't much in the way to protect drivers except a helmet. Cars could reach speeds of up to 75 mph on average, whereas today, NASCAR racers reach 180 mph – and you can check out this speed in some great racing video games.