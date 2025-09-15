These Are The Biggest Racing Games Still On The Way In 2025

What do you get when the guy who did NR2003 and iRacing grabs the folks who did the NASCAR Heat series? The potential to make one of the best mainline NASCAR games in decades. NASCAR fans haven't been treated to a console title since the horror show that was "NASCAR 21: Ignition."

Four years later, iRacing Studios is ending the drought with the highly anticipated "NASCAR 25." The announcement that iRacing would be taking the reins from Motorsport Games to make the next multi-platform release instantly got the hypetrain going in the sim racing community. Diehards knew that iRacing CEO Dave Kaemmer is no stranger to offline games, and is the mastermind behind iconic old-school racers like "Grand Prix Legends" and "NASCAR Racing 2003 Season." And after acquiring NASCAR Heat, Monster Games, you can rest assured this is far from an "iRacing" console ship.

iRacing Studios has promised a "robust career" mode, where players will be able to work their way up from the ARCA Menards Series all the way up to the pinnacle of the Cup Series. Starring 190 real-life drivers across the four series, the game is going to have over 400 unique paint schemes. Combine this with online lobbies hosting up to 40 Cup Series cars, and this game has the potential to easily be one of the most well-rounded releases the series has had in years. We haven't gotten a confirmation for Steam quite yet, but console players will be able to go racing on October 14.