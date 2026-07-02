If Pope Leo sees SSPX's defiance as enough of a threat to formally excommunicate all six bishops and use phrases like "schismatic act," there's a chance the Lefebvrists could actually end up forming their own church. And if SSPX believes themselves to be the true Catholic Church, they're going to need an antipope. And while there hasn't been a true antipope in nearly 600 years, it's probably safe to assume no self-respecting antipope in the year 2026 is going to stand by and let the Cool Pope ride around in a sweet electric G-Wagen without an Antipopemobile of his own.

The question is, where will this new rogue Catholic denomination get its Antipopemobile? It's hard to imagine an Italian automaker defying the Vatican to build an Antipopemobile for the heretics. Other European automakers would also most likely pass, especially since SSPX claims about 600,000 members globally, making its membership a rounding error at most compared to the Roman Catholic Church's billion-plus followers. Heck, even American automakers would probably be reluctant to anger the 50 million-plus Roman Catholics in the U.S.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Lefebvrists will have to build their own Antipopemobile, though. Instead, they'll probably just have to find an automaker that doesn't have to worry about the Vatican or its internal disputes. If the phrase "whale penis leather" means anything to you, you might be thinking Dartz would be perfect. The problem is, when Russia started its war with Ukraine, Dartz announced it would remove the Z from its logo, likely making the whale penis leather SUV company too woke for such a conservative sect.

Which brings us to Mansory. If you've ever seen one of its unfortunate creations before, you know no pope, god, or fear of hell holds any power over Mansory. As long as the check clears, Mansory will build the most blasphemous, heretical vehicle you could ask for. Even better, they already have a modfied Tesla Cybertruck in their lineup. Throw a little rain cover over the back of that thing and tell me a Mansory Elongation wouldn't make a perfect Antipopemobile.