Porsche Went To Infinity And Beyond With These Adorable Bespoke 911 'Toy Story 5' Models To Benefit Children's Charities
Pixar's got a friend in Porsche as the two continue their collaborative efforts to create one-off 911s that honor the delight of a car enthusiast and a child's imagination. Their latest project is bringing more than just toys to life.
In honor of the premier of the now fifth installment of the "Toy Story" franchise, Porsche debuted Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie as their own bespoke 911 models selected to best emulate each of the beloved animated characters: Woody's denim-clad 911 Carrera T, Jessie's 911 Targa 4 GTS, and Buzz Lightyear's 911 GT3 RS. Each interior and exterior was customized down to the detail in a moderately well-done representation of their toy counterparts.
Woody's 911 Carrera T is dressed in a special denim design with Porsche's Golf Blue, White, and Dark Sea Blue colors, meant to show the true wear of blue jeans. If you hadn't know who the blue-jean clad car was meant to represent, Porsche's helped with a bright red graphic set at the bottom of the doors that says "Woody." His character truly shines in the interior of the Carrera T. The doors sport red and Speed Yellow-printed leather akin to Woody's button-up shirt, and the floor mats don his vest's black and white cowhide pattern. Leather seating and touchpoints are either a vintage brown leather with Cognac stitching, or a Dark Night Blue leather with Cohiba Brown stitching. On the door sill it reads "Ride Like the Wind" in illuminated lettering.
These Porsches are no snakes in our boots
Buzz Lightyear was designated the most performance-oriented car, the 911 GT3 RS clad in his signature space suit livery — in Porsche language that's white, Green Yellow and Lizard Green. Its wing is now Buzz's notable wings as well, although it's a shame they're missing the blinking green and red lights at each end. The car sports special-painted magnesium wheels, part of its Weissach Package, with "Lightyear" tires by Goodyear. The interior is more minimal, with Pebble Grey leather and Arctic Grey Race-Tex with Violeta leather accents on the seats.
Jessie's 911 Targa 4 GTS received her very own Porsche paint color, Jessie White Metallic, that "pays homage to the character's pearl buttons on her western shirt." A special Cobalt Blue Metallic paint accents the front and rear fascia and lower rocker panels, while the hood and rear decklid wear Atacama Yellow with GTS Red pinstriping to "finish" her shirt. A final cute exterior detail: "Jessie" replaces the "Targa" badging on the targa bar, written in the same model designation font. Inside, Jessie's car also rocks cowhide pattern floor mats, but the leathers are Dark Night Blue, Bordeaux Red and Pebble Grey with Pebble Grey stitching.
The three cars made their red carpet debut June 9 for the "Toy Story 5" premiere. They'll eventually be sold as part of a "charitable initiative" with proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and Starlight Children's Foundation.