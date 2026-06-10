Porsche Went To Infinity And Beyond With These Adorable Bespoke 911 'Toy Story 5' Models To Benefit Children's Charities

Pixar's got a friend in Porsche as the two continue their collaborative efforts to create one-off 911s that honor the delight of a car enthusiast and a child's imagination. Their latest project is bringing more than just toys to life.

In honor of the premier of the now fifth installment of the "Toy Story" franchise, Porsche debuted Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie as their own bespoke 911 models selected to best emulate each of the beloved animated characters: Woody's denim-clad 911 Carrera T, Jessie's 911 Targa 4 GTS, and Buzz Lightyear's 911 GT3 RS. Each interior and exterior was customized down to the detail in a moderately well-done representation of their toy counterparts.

Woody's 911 Carrera T is dressed in a special denim design with Porsche's Golf Blue, White, and Dark Sea Blue colors, meant to show the true wear of blue jeans. If you hadn't know who the blue-jean clad car was meant to represent, Porsche's helped with a bright red graphic set at the bottom of the doors that says "Woody." His character truly shines in the interior of the Carrera T. The doors sport red and Speed Yellow-printed leather akin to Woody's button-up shirt, and the floor mats don his vest's black and white cowhide pattern. Leather seating and touchpoints are either a vintage brown leather with Cognac stitching, or a Dark Night Blue leather with Cohiba Brown stitching. On the door sill it reads "Ride Like the Wind" in illuminated lettering.