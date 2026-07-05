Here's How Much A 2021 Lincoln Navigator L Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Based on their relative KBB fair purchase prices, the extended-wheelbase Navigator L currently has a slightly higher depreciation rate than the regular-sized Navigator. The latter has lost about 58% of its original starting MSRP of $80,670, leaving owners recovering around $34,100 in half a decade. That gap holds even when you look at the higher-end Reserve trims of both Navigator models. The 2021 Navigator Reserve, which cost $86,460 when new, now averages $38,900, putting its depreciation at about 55%. Meanwhile, the Navigator L Reserve's value has declined by 58%, given the latter's launch price of $86,460 and current fair market value of $38,000.

The 2021 Navigator L Black Label, for its own part, has the worst depreciation among the entire Navigator lineup, falling in value by almost 62% in five years. It began at $103,150 but now averages $39,700, according to KBB data. This results in an even wider gap; the regular-length Navigator Black Label had a starting MSRP of $99,950 only dropped in value by about 57% during the same period, leaving owners with $42,500.

Because of these gaps in value, you can expect a 2021 Navigator to be more expensive than its Navigator L equivalent today. But that doesn't mean there's no appeal in getting the smaller model. After all, the Navigator's shorter length makes it easier to park and easier to thread along streets, which increases its value over the L model for city driving.