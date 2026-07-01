That's Amore: Thousands Rally In Rome On Two Wheels For Vespa's 80th Anniversary

The Vespisti invaded Rome this week, and if you don't know who or what a Vespisti is, then that might sound concerning, but it's not a kind of Goth warrior. A Vespisti is a Vespa owner, and to celebrate 80 years of the cutest moped on two wheels an estimated 25,000 of them from 67 countries paraded through Rome.

The gathering hosted an array of models from the 160 produced over the 80 years Vespa has been on the market, according to the Piaggio Group. Some riders were brave enough to bring their extremely rare Vespa 98s through Rome's streets, which was the first-ever Vespa production model. It features a two-stroke single cylinder 98 cc engine that debuted in 1946.

The ride toured Rome much like Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck's excursion à la "Roman Holiday," though this trip included a loop around the Colosseum, the Piazza Venezia, Altare della Patria, and Fori Imperiali before concluding at "Vespa Village" at Foro Italico, where the four-day party welcomed more than 50,000 visitors with music, shopping and street food.