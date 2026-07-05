4 Popular Cars You Probably Didn't Know Are Built In South Korea

Over the last few decades, South Korea has quietly transformed into one of the major car production hubs in the world. In 2025, Korean factories built more than four million light vehicles, making the East Asian country the world's sixth-largest car-building nation, after China, the U.S., Japan, India, and Germany. However, South Korea exports the majority of the cars it produces and, as a result, ranks as the world's fourth-biggest exporter of cars, with around 2.7 million out of the 4.1 million units built domestically being shipped overseas and accounting for more than $70 billion annually.

Hyundai Motor Group — the parent company of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis — dominates production, manufacturing roughly 81% of all cars produced in the country. However, overseas companies also play a significant role in the Korean production landscape due to globalization and lower cost of labor, with General Motors (GM) and French automaker Renault making up 11% and 2% of the country's vehicle production, respectively.

Together, these foreign-owned companies account for a few sought-after vehicles that are Korean-made, including those you might not expect, such as the vaunted Chevrolet Trax to the Buick Envista and more. Korean-built GM vehicles are manufactured by General Motors' subsidiary, GM Korea (formerly known as Daewoo Motor until it became a part of GM in 2002), while Renault Korea handles production on behalf of Chinese automaker Geely, which acquired a 34% stake in the company in 2022, and the Renault Group.