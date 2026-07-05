How The Fastest Fish In The Ocean Inspired The McLaren P1's Design

McLaren's hybrid halo car took its first bow in prototype form at the Paris Motor Show to mark the 20th anniversary of the brand's iconic F1 hypercar. Going toe to toe with hybrid machines from Porsche and Ferrari as a relatively new brand was never going to be easy, but McLaren delivered a 903-horsepower carbon monocoque knockout with advanced active aero and a high-9-second quarter-mile time.

The monster Macca's swooping curvaceous body was designed by the legendary Frank Stephenson, who says he took inspiration from nature while penning the car's look. A smidge of biomimicry found its way into the P1 by way of a Caribbean sailfish Stephenson saw on vacation.

The sailfish, more specifically istiophorus platypterus, is the fastest waterbound animal on the planet, capable of swimming up to 68 miles per hour. The long hydrodynamic shape slices through the water with ease, and it can fold its dorsal fin for an extra burst of speed. These fish can get up to 11 feet long and weigh as much as 1,500 pounds, making their rapid swim all the more impressive.

The story goes that Stephenson saw one hanging on the wall of the resort he was staying in and admired the shape. The head of the resort regaled Stephenson with the tale of the catch, commenting that he'd been proud of his ability to reel it in, considering its speed. On his way back to the UK, Stephenson stopped off to buy a sailfish of his own to have stuffed, mounted, and shipped to Woking for fluid dynamics research. He later had it hung on his office wall.

It makes sense that he would look at every single day at the fish that had inspired his magnum opus. Thus, the P1 was born.