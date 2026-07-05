Are You More Likely To Get Into A Car Accident In The City Or The Country?

All things being equal, you're more likely to get into a deadly crash in a rural area than an urban one. All things are never equal, though, so we can't go fully TLDR on this one. We wrote "deadly crash" and that's the key way the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency (NHTSA) looks at car accidents. In other words, they don't study car accidents as much as car accidents that end in death, like hit-and-run crashes.

But a deadly car crash is still a car accident. And there's good news even in car accidents that end in death. Yes, we wrote those words. First, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) analysis of NHTSA's system, the ratio of urban deaths versus rural ones continues to fall.

That matters, because up until recently, the numbers have been grisly. According to data from the Federal Highway Administration, from 2017 to 2021, over 83,000 people died on rural roads. That's despite only 20% of the U.S. population living outside cities. And only one in three car trips Americans took during that period bisected these less populated roads.

But as we said, according to the IIHS, rural fatality rates are falling, and the urban-versus-rural death count is getting less stark. Back in 2000, 61% of people who died in car-crashes were driving in the country. By 2024 that's down to 41%. However, take a 100-million-mile slice of car travel in the U.S. and drivers and passengers in the country still have a 1.56% chance of being killed on the road. That's versus just 1.01% in urban areas. On paper, then, it's still deadlier to drive in what snobs call "flyover country." But that isn't the full story.