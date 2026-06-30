Drone Collides With Plane Landing At JFK Airport

Drone flyers are seemingly getting more ambitious and less aware of the law with each passing day. A drone struck a JetBlue flight attempting to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday. The Airbus A321 safely touched down in New York with no injuries to the crew or passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. This isn't the first time that the agency has had to look into a drone intruding into regulated airspace and causing a collision.

The FAA stated that JetBlue Flight 948 was at 3,000 feet when it collided with a drone. In the vast majority of cases, consumer drones are restricted to a maximum altitude of 400 feet. The drone hit the Airbus just above the cockpit, but everything was fine. According to WABC, a pilot told air traffic control, "We collided with a drone back there in the turn as we were coming to ASALT, just wanted to pass to you." After landing in Queens, the plane was inspected and then cleared to fly on to Los Angeles after no damage was found. I can't imagine what could have happened if the drone was sucked into an engine.