Why You Don't Want To Use Car Tires On A Trailer

It's round, it's black, and it fits on the wheel of your trailer – or your car. Why can't you just mount that sucker either on your car or your trailer and get on with it? Well, because trailer tires and car tires aren't constructed in the same way.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) also regulates trailer tires differently than passenger car tires. Why? Because trailer tires are primarily designed to handle heavier loads and provide sway resistance, with all other factors, such as, say, wet braking or quietness, that passenger car tire manufacturers prioritize becoming secondary. Trailer tires are designed for inflation to higher pressures and to flex less, which makes them better at managing the heft of your boat or RV. Also, unlike your car, trailers don't have a front axle that turns, which puts more force on a trailer tire's sidewall.

FYI, a lot of trailers cannot fit a big truck tire, and it's easier to find a specialty trailer (ST) tire that's both of a smaller radius but able to handle a heavier gross vehicle weight above 10,000 pounds. That's not the weight of your average Toyota RAV4, so a tire designed for a mainstream car will be focused and rated on factors such as excellent noise reduction and being good at braking – rather than maximizing weight capacity.

But there's more to this picture, where the average passenger car tire's maximum weight-shouldering limit — what's listed on the sidewall – by law, is actually higher than what's technically allowed if you use it to trailer. Put another way, just reading the sidewall won't tell you if that tire can tote that trailer.