How Camber, Caster, And Toe Adjustments Affect Handling

Camber and toe are the two most significant alignment adjustments due to how they position and point the tire on the road. Let's start with the former.

Camber is essentially the tilting of the wheel inwards or outwards from the center of the vehicle. Negative camber means the top of the tire is more leaned in, whereas positive camber indicates its pushed out. Generally speaking, it's more common for factory alignment settings to have a faint bit of negative camber. That's because it helps maximize the tire's contact patch under cornering, and load in general.

It's common for cars set up for track driving to have a lot of negative camber, usually by way of installing aftermarket components like adjustable or longer lower control arms and damper top hats. The more negative camber, the bigger the footprint the tire makes with the road during cornering, thus, more cornering grip. The inside tire will, too, as it's more flattened-out rather than the outside shoulder bearing more of the brunt.

Toe is easier to visualize: look down at your feet and either point them outwards or inwards. Now, imagine looking down at a wheel and tire from up above. If it's pointed outwards: it has toe-out. Inwards: toe-in. Factory alignments typically have a smidge of toe-in as it aids acceleration and keeps the steering nice and straight. Like adding negative camber, adding more toe-out behooves performance driving as it aids turn-in and steering response.

There's also such a thing as zero toe, meaning they're not pointed one way or the other.