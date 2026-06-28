What's The Best Daily Driver You've Ever Owned?

I haven't owned very many cars in my lifetime, mostly due to a lack of finances and the desire to attempt to save some money for a future version of myself that may or may never exist to spend at a later date, but I think the car that's served the role of daily driver the best is my 2017 Mini Cooper S. I love my car soooo much, and you're all probably tired of hearing about it, but it's not my fault it's such a good car!

Fortunately I get to work from home now, but when I was commuting (up to 75 miles one way) I was getting around 35 mpg on the highway, and yet I could still bop out to the canyons with it and make my face hurt from grinning for so long. One of the most intoxicating traits of the Mini is its ability to make you smile at low speeds. You'd expect a sports car to be able to zip around a 90-degree turn with no drama, but when my goofy little hatchback zips around an urban corner, it just feels so cheeky, like you're getting away with something, without exceeding the speed limit. It might not be the most comfortable car in the world for truly long drives, but it's got plenty of space for my long legs and everything I've ever needed to haul, plus its Harman Kardon stereo and massive sunroof make it a joy to cruise down the coast in. It's the best daily driver I've ever owned, but what about you?