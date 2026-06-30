At $5,900, Would You Pony Up For Summer Fun In This 1999 Ford Mustang GT?
According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang GT is a 35th Anniversary car. While it is the right year, it has the wrong specs for that limited-production edition. There's still plenty to like about it, and we're about to debate whether one of those things is its price.
Old cars tend to carry a funk with them. Years of drivers and passengers giving off whatever bodily emanations they have will naturally just leave an indelible mark. Old campers are even worse, and I mean the vehicles, not the sepia-toned John Muir types you all just pictured in your heads. Campers and trailers carry with them not only the olfactory memory of every overnight occupant, but also of the meals cooked in their kitchens and whatever went on in their tiny, cramped commode closets. That's not to say that the 1985 Toyota Mirage camper we looked at on Monday would require donning a hazmat suit to enter. A full cleaning from cab to cabinet would, however, be in order. That factor, along with some mechanical malfeasance, called into question the camper's value at its $8,000 asking price. The consensus was that a cleaner, newer camper would be a better deal, even if it cost a bit more. That thinking resulted in the Mirage fading in a 70% 'No Dice' loss.
Horsin' around
July Fourth, our Nation's 250th B-Day, is right around the corner. Frustratingly, this year it falls on a Saturday, so most of us weekly-grinders won't be getting a day off in its honor. If you were to pick a vehicle as the emblem of U.S. pride, what would it be? A wartime Jeep? Maybe a Chevy Corvette? How about a Ford Mustang? After all, that's the car that invented a whole new distinctly American class of cars, the Pony Car, and has been around for what feels like the vast majority of American history.
Today's 1999 Ford Mustang convertible is, in fact, from the model's 35th Anniversary year, making coral the traditional gift to honor it. The seller of this 134,000-mile Mustang claims that the car is one of the clutch of Anniversary-spec cars Ford offered this model year, but it evidences none of the equipment that denotes such a model. There's no black-painted hood section ahead of the non-functional scoop, no similarly hued section of the trunk lid between the tail lamps, no silver cue ball shift knob, nor special black and silver seating surfaces. Instead, we have arrest-me red paint, a biscuit leather-and-vinyl interior, and a nice matching top. That's not a bad combo at all.
Rollin' in my 4.6
It's also equipped as most of us might like. Under the hood is the GT's 4.6-liter SOHC Modular V8. In this model year, it made 260 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque. Mated to that engine and driving the four-link-secured live rear axle is a five-speed manual. The seller says the car has maintained a regular maintenance regimen of oil changes every 3K and recently underwent a clutch-ectomy and re-tire-ment. The brakes and wipers are also new.
That has all resulted in what the seller claims is a well-running machine suffering nothing amiss, with even the A/C still up to the task.
With the mechanicals having been addressed, we can turn our attention to the aesthetics. Arguably, the New_Edge styling of the SN99 edition of the Mustang is not the line's best, but few of us would kick it out of bed for eating crackers based on looks alone. Looking at the pictures in the ad, this one's Laser Red paint seems to be holding up just fine. There are some scrapes on the corners of the front bumper, but that seems to be the only notable flaw. A dealer decal on the trunk lid should, however, be given the Goo-Gone treatment. In the cabin, there's some obvious wear to the seats, steering wheel, and shift knob, but it's nothing too egregious. An aftermarket stereo has been fitted, but the speakers appear to be all stock.
A bargain beauty?
According to the seller, this Mustang GT has a clean title, has been adult-owned (seriously, how many children own cars in this country?), and has never been abused. That seems like a recipe ripe for a turnkey summer fun car and maybe even a Fourth of July parade entrant. That is, of course, as long as the price is right. Per the ad, the price is $5,900, and while not chicken feed, that might still be a good bit of bang for the buck. It certainly is a better deal than that green one we saw a few months back.
What do you think? Is this Mustang a must-have at that $5,900 asking price? Or for that much, would you expect a pony more in the present, and not the last of the line of Fox bodies?
You decide!
Denver, Colorado, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Steve Reilly for the hookup!
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Hit me up at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.