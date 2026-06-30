At $5,900, Would You Pony Up For Summer Fun In This 1999 Ford Mustang GT?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang GT is a 35th Anniversary car. While it is the right year, it has the wrong specs for that limited-production edition. There's still plenty to like about it, and we're about to debate whether one of those things is its price.

Old cars tend to carry a funk with them. Years of drivers and passengers giving off whatever bodily emanations they have will naturally just leave an indelible mark. Old campers are even worse, and I mean the vehicles, not the sepia-toned John Muir types you all just pictured in your heads. Campers and trailers carry with them not only the olfactory memory of every overnight occupant, but also of the meals cooked in their kitchens and whatever went on in their tiny, cramped commode closets. That's not to say that the 1985 Toyota Mirage camper we looked at on Monday would require donning a hazmat suit to enter. A full cleaning from cab to cabinet would, however, be in order. That factor, along with some mechanical malfeasance, called into question the camper's value at its $8,000 asking price. The consensus was that a cleaner, newer camper would be a better deal, even if it cost a bit more. That thinking resulted in the Mirage fading in a 70% 'No Dice' loss.