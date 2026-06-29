At $8,000, Would You Call This 1985 Toyota Mirage Camper Home?

In the 2004 anime of the same name, one never knew where Howl's Moving Castle would show up on any given morning. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Toyota Mirage Camper could offer the same sense of wonder and eager anticipation. That is, of course, if its price proves right.

Revered among many North American indigenous cultures as a powerful spirit of the skies, the Thunderbird symbolizes energy and indomitable power. Archaeological records indicate that Thunderbird mythology dates back more than 4,000 years, making it one of the most enduring icons of the North American peoples. Another legend is that the Ford Thunderbird was named after the Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, where the company chairman at the time, Ernest Breech, held a membership.

Whether or not that story is true, it's a good bit of lore for the next owner of the 1956 Ford Thunderbird we looked at last Friday. That next owner could also tell the tale of the deal they got on the car, buying it for a mere $23,500. Most of you agreed with that assertion, awarding the T-Bird with a laudable 81% 'Nice Price' win.