At $7,500, Could You Horse Around In This 1999 Ford Mustang GT?

Low miles and a manual gearbox make today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang a pony that still has plenty of potential. Let's see if its price tag makes it a one-trick pony.

Yesterday, I challenged your fortitude and the perilous depths of your bank account. The object of this drawn gauntlet? A 2005 Audi S4 Quattro Avant, one of the neediest to maintain, but conversely, rewarding to drive when in top form used German cars on the market. Our candidate was par for the market, having had a good bit of wrenches turned in its benefit, but more work needed to make it presentable. The asking price to take on this task? That was $6,500.

I needn't have called your temerity into question as common sense and a can't-fool-me attitude permeated the comments and, in the end, resulted in the Audi earning a hefty 74% 'No Dice' loss. Your collective judgement never fails to impress.