Why Those Fuzzy-Dice Hanging From The Review Mirror Have Nearly Disappeared

Far beyond just a colorful way to customize a car, fuzzy dice once represented risk and rebellion in car culture. By the time they fell out of fashion, they had become so tame that a 1993 study found drivers with them were no more likely to take risks than those without them. Let's take a look at that trajectory.

A commonly told story traces the history of fuzzy dice back to WWII pilots who placed dice on their instrument panels before missions — often with seven pips showing for luck, or as a darker acknowledgment that every flight was a gamble. When those pilots came home, they brought the same superstitions with them, adorning their cars the same way they'd decorated their aircraft cockpits. The habit migrated to the illegal street-racing subculture of postwar America, where displaying dice meant you were willing to risk your life to race.

The original dice were plastic, which created a practical problem: they melted in direct sunlight. Stuffed, fuzzy versions replaced plastic, and from there, the trend spread through hot rod culture in the 1950s. The fuzzy dice movement was bolstered by placement in car magazines that featured them in photo spreads, tempting readers to purchase their own set.