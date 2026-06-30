Scientists Answer Vital Question: What Happens If You Throw A Paper Airplane In Space?

The numerical model tied together all relevant science about an object moving through low-Earth orbit. Once run through a computer, it determined that the hypothetical paper space plane would dive at the Earth pretty quickly. Still, "quickly" takes a long time in space: it wouldn't actually hit atmosphere until around the 80 hour mark. 80 glorious hours of a paper plane orbiting the world. If this is not the path to peace, I'm not sure what hope we have.

Amazingly, the hypothetical plane also keeps pointed more or less correctly, only nosediving suddenly and violently around that same 80 hour point. Yes, science has mathematically estimated the angle of a paper plane in space. That trajectory should sound familiar to anyone who's ever thrown one in their life: okay for a bit, then a horrific crash at the end.

Trouble is, that numerical model only works above 75 miles; below that, a thicker atmosphere makes the math fall apart. This is where things get tactile, as our intrepid scientists made an actual paper plane, for science, to put in an actual wind tunnel, for science. And it did pretty well! Though its poor little nose bent upwards, it made it through the Mach 7 speed and 710 degrees Fahrenheit conditions, which is what you'd get upon reentry. It even made shock waves, very likely the first paper plane to ever do so. That said, it did get slightly singed at the edges. Our scientists were forced to conclude the horrible truth: a paper plane would indeed burn up in atmosphere. Pour one out.

Still, cheer up. As the paper puts it: "Owing to the extremely low cost of a paper space plane, multiple deployments could be conducted at the same time." Turns out, some paper is cheaper than a full-blown satellite. Could vast swarms of them be launched, each of them carrying small research instruments that could collectively do some real science? Probably not, if we're being honest! But hey, you never know until you do the work.