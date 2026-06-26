Behold Astronomy's Newest Telescope: A Nintendo Game Boy Camera

Astronomers truly live in a bold new era, where ground-breaking camera technology could change the way we understand the universe. No, not the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope with its pathetic 300-megapixel camera out in the depths of space. Nor is it the Vera C. Rubin Observatory with its paltry 3,200-megapixel camera. We're talking about the latest, most powerful imaging system imaginable: a Game Boy Camera from 1998. Boasting an astonishing 0.014-megapixel camera and capable of two entire bits of information (four shades of grey!), this bold new frontier in photography will soon reveal the secrets of the cosmos to us. Who knows what we might find? Or even be able to make out through the pixelated fuzziness?

The hero who even attempted to do this was Chris Graue, who posted his success on TikTok. The trick was to 3D print a custom mount for the Game Boy Camera that could attach both a C-mount lens and a towering 60-inch telescope at the Mount Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles, California. Keep in mind that this telescope was the largest and most advanced in the world on its debut in 1908. In fact, it's the very telescope that first took pictures of stars outside our galaxy. And yet, incredibly, the Game Boy Camera was fully 90 years more advanced (it came out in 1998)! With these two technological titans combined, only magic could result.

Graue first tried taking some photos of the Moon, but our nearest neighbor turned out to be so close to such a big telescope that the camera couldn't really make it out. Never mind that it can barely make out anything at all, that's not the point! Next up was a bigger success: the planet Jupiter, which the Nintendo wonder could clearly see. Even the stripes were visible. Scientists will be scrambling to analyze these photos, for sure. They might have to wait a minute for the photos to print first, though. Yes, print, as in from a receipt printer. Ah, the halcyon days of the 1990s.