At $23,500, Is This 1956 Ford Thunderbird A Classic Steal?

If you want to get into the classic car scene but want a car that's likely never going to be worth any more or less than what you paid for it, Ford's two-seat T-Birds are a great choice. Today's Nice Price or No Dice '56 comes with both tops and rare power accessories. Let's see if this heavily-optioned car fits the bill.

It's lost to time whether poet Robert Frost ever advocated "stopping to smell the roses" as a metaphor for maintaining mental health. He did, however, hint at such a restorative action in his narrative poem "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening." In that poem, a lone rider stops next to a stand of dark woods for what is implied to be the mere act of internalized contemplation. It closes with the lines, "I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep."

That closing feels an apt description of the 1992 Honda Accord LX we looked at on Thursday. Clean and carrying the brand's reputation for build quality on its shoulders, the Accord's only demerit was its high mileage (200K-plus). According to the majority of you, the $4,999 asking price countered that sufficiently. Although many argued in the comments that a lower price would be a slam dunk, the Accord still earned a solid 56% 'Nice Price' win.