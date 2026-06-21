Why The Toyota 22R-E Cast-Iron Block Made The Pickup And 4Runner Unkillable

Sold in the United States simply as the Toyota Pickup, the Toyota Hilux was introduced in 1968 and earned its following through a mix of simple engineering, conservative power output, and overbuilt drivetrains. By the 1990s, Toyota's reputation for building indestructible trucks had been cemented and extended to its 4Runner.

If you're looking for the true mechanical heart of Toyota's "unkillable" reputation through the '80s and '90s, the cast-iron 22R-E is a good place to start. The 22R-E was a fuel-injected evolution of Toyota's 2.4-liter 22R four-cylinder family. Sure, it wasn't glamorous or especially powerful — making roughly 105 to 116 horsepower depending on the model year — but these motors truly ran forever. The 22R-E was tasked with being the engine that could be leaned on as a tool, rather than a collectible.

The cast-iron block played a major role in that task. Iron brings weight, but it also brings tolerance for abuse, which is exactly what you want from a truck engine. The 22R-E's iron block gave the engine a sturdy foundation that could handle repeated stress. Your run-of-the-mill Toyota truck or 4Runner regularly faced heat cycles, hard use, poor maintenance, towing, and long stretches of low-speed driving, all while hardly hiccupping.

The 22R-E family used a forged-steel crankshaft, a single-cam aluminum head, and a timing chain — a handful of old-school durability options to pair with the modern fuel injection system. These choices made the motor easier to manage, diagnose, and keep living longer. None of this seems thrilling on paper for those seeking performance figures, but it made the 22R-E trustworthy.