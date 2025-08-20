This Mercedes-Benz SL500 Is Only Sketchy In The Good Way

All the cool kids on social media are wrapping their cars to look like manga art. Paying homage to manga like "Initial D" or "Wangan Midnight," people seem to love doing their cars up in flat colors and speed lines. But while the cars of manga and anime come from reality, the cars of reality too owe their shape and structure to pen and paper — the early design sketches that eventually become the roadgoing vehicles we know and love. Now, you have the chance to buy an R129 Mercedes-Benz SL done up not as manga, but as its own concept art.

This 1997 Mercedes SL500, currently up for auction at Cars & Bids, was wrapped white and covered in black paint for artist Joshua Vides' Check Engine Light show in Los Angeles alongside a Porsche 911 and a Honda Civic. The cars were all done up with the goal of "taking everything back to its original sketch," according to Vides, and this SL looks like just that — the earliest concept drawings from Mercedes sprung to life. It's sketchy, but in a good way.