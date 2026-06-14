Here's How Your Car Can Become Uninsurable

There is a certain irony when it comes to insurance coverage. Driving without insurance, in addition to being illegal in most places, is incredibly risky. That's why we pay auto insurers — to take on that risk for us. Yet, those very insurance companies can avoid risk altogether by downright refusing to cover a vehicle.

You're probably aware of common reasons why an insurance company wouldn't insure an automobile. It makes sense that they wouldn't cover a car that's been junked, or has been issued a flood or lemon title. And it wouldn't be reasonable to expect them to cover vehicles that aren't legally registered. But there are several other reasons why an insurer can refuse to grant a policy for your car.

For example, did you know that a carrier can opt not to cover you if your car is too valuable? A company can also decline providing coverage if the model of your car gets stolen too often. Would you like to import a car from outside of the country? You better shell out the bucks to import it properly and get it modified to meet U.S. federal requirements. Otherwise, you won't even be able to register it, let alone insure it. We should note that with most of these scenarios, either steps can be taken to make the car insurable or, in the case of valuable cars, there are specialty carriers that will cover them.