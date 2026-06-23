85-Year-Old Takes 'Favorite Car' On Alleged 110 MPH Ride, Gets Arrested For Street Racing A Corvette

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the smiling mug shot of an 85-year-old Florida resident almost says it all. The man who told authorities he wasn't drag racing and didn't even know the guy speeding along with him on a Florida highway just a week ago, looks to be fairly proud in the image taken just after his arrest. But according to his "unknown" partner in crime, he didn't even win the race that both parties claim wasn't a race.

In bodycam footage obtained by Fox 35 Orlando from a June 12 stop just before midnight, the 85-year-old, William Bosworth, is found smoking a cigarillo as he explained to Lake County Sheriff's Office officials that he was just taking his "favorite car for a little ride." Bosworth's favorite car, a 2006 Nissan 350Z, was clocked going over 100 mph southbound on US 27 in Leesburg, Florida, along with a "red Corvette," according to the arrest affidavit and records filed with the courts. It appears the ride was a bit more than a "little ride."

During the traffic stop, sheriffs informed Bosworth that he had been doing 110 mph in a 45 mph zone. The Corvette was clocked doing 125 mph. When asked why they were racing, Bosworth denied the two vehicles were racing and that there was no intent of racing, adding that he didn't even know the guy in the other car.