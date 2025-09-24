These Are The Last Cars You Stopped To Take Photos Of

Sharing photos of cars with our friends is a timeless tradition that has only been made easier with smartphones and social media. We asked our readers earlier this week for the last cars they've stopped to take photos of. Respondents filled the comments section with unique finds, memorable supercars and their own cherished rides. It's always great to see how our friends react to the odd or awe-inspiring machines that we cross paths with.

While most of the pictures were taken to capture good moments, others were taken to illustrate the bad situations that cars found themselves in. However, not every unexpected moment was bad. It's always worth taking pictures when you spot a foreign car that wasn't sold in the United States because you never know when you'll see it again. Without further ado, here are the cars that caught your eye enough to pull out your phone for a picture: