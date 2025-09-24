These Are The Last Cars You Stopped To Take Photos Of
Sharing photos of cars with our friends is a timeless tradition that has only been made easier with smartphones and social media. We asked our readers earlier this week for the last cars they've stopped to take photos of. Respondents filled the comments section with unique finds, memorable supercars and their own cherished rides. It's always great to see how our friends react to the odd or awe-inspiring machines that we cross paths with.
While most of the pictures were taken to capture good moments, others were taken to illustrate the bad situations that cars found themselves in. However, not every unexpected moment was bad. It's always worth taking pictures when you spot a foreign car that wasn't sold in the United States because you never know when you'll see it again. Without further ado, here are the cars that caught your eye enough to pull out your phone for a picture:
A Toyota Previa is undoubtedly a unique pickup truck
I'm not looking for a new bedroom poster car; I'm taking a picture of something I haven't seen before. Since I can only upload one photo, I'm electing to post a Toyota Previa that someone converted into a pickup. But I've also recently taken a picture of a Smart Roadster, which I didn't even know they built.
A new BMW M8 convertible on display
The other week, I took a picture of a new BMW M8 Competition convertible. Competition and convertible together seems like an oxymoron, but whatever. It's a beautiful car. It was on display at a BMW arrive-and-drive event. Didn't get to drive it, but I did drive some 4-door coupe (another oxymoron) with a very long name, like M850i X-drive coupe. Big, fast, impressive.
Casually spotting a Mazda RX-7 in the parking garage
This was just casually parked in the garage leaving work one day. It didn't appear to be modified and was in excellent condition. I can't remember the last time I saw a survivor like this just being dailyed like no big deal. I took a picture, because it made me happy.
Stumbling upon an MG club meet
Last summer, a multi-state MG club met at a local hotel near the small Ohio town I live in. I only knew that because I saw a bunch of vintage MGs driving around, and while at a stoplight, I asked the driver of one what they were all doing there. Here is one pic. (Apparently, I can only include one in a post.) These things were tiny.
Sharing a firetruck with your trainee firefighter at home
I went to my phone photo album and scrolled until I found the first car-related picture. It is not a car and I did not stop, I was a passenger in a car which was moving :). My kid is training to be a firefighter so I took this picture for her. During a recent visit to the old country, huge windstorm tore up the town (Szeged), so firefighters were busy all day (this came out pretty good for a quick snapshot).
A French classic on display in Tampa
Had an hour or two to kill before a flight home from St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport. I noticed the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum was nearby, and it was a treat! One of those quiet, excellent collections that you've never heard of. What moved me to take a photo was a spectacular 1952 Delahaye Type 235. I'd never heard of Delahaye, a French company. They were involved in racing and luxury cars, and made commercial and military vehicles to pay the bills. The Type 235s were all coach-built. Has a 3.5L 6-cylinder. Delahaye faded away by the mid-50s. The Tampa Bay Automobile Museum is owned by a French family, and logically enough they have a huge collection of Delahayes.
A Testarossa parked out front of a restaurant
I live within walking distance to a restaurant that caters to the rather well-to-do of this area. It's common to see a Rolls-Royce, Bentleys, and the latest Porsches parked out front. Two new Lotuses were out front over the weekend, but I forgot to get a picture. But I love me a Testarossa! And your eyes aren't deceiving you...those are snow piles in the background. This was after a major snowstorm earlier this year and this Ferrari owner took it out on salt-covered roads and snow piles everywhere! How dare he!!!
The unfortunate Abarth on a flatbed
Unfortunately, my 2012 Abarth experienced a new and only first: a flatbed tow. It was nothing serious, but I had to rely on others to fix it (Issue with the MultiAir engine because of oil pressurization problem).
What's an Opel Manta doing in New Hampshire?
A couple weeks ago, I stumbled upon an Opel Manta and had to park next to it to get a decent picture. Did not expect to see one in the New Hampshire lakes region, but I've been surprised before up there seeing both an Ariel Nomad and Amphicar in Laconia over prior summers.
Why not strap a fake shark atop a buggy?
Supercars and look-at-me displays of wealth do nothing for me — we've all seen every Porsche, Ferrari and whatever a thousand times on the web. I love the crazy and unique stuff that shows an owner that's having a blast or is working hard to take care of something that was once common but is now becoming rare. Here's my latest catch (literally!) near Annapolis, MD.