Sheriff Promises 'Zero Tolerance' For Street Racing, Immediately Allegedly Street Races

Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County, Florida, does not like street racers. He said as much in a press release last month, after deputies arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly racing his Lexus against a Charger at 104 mph: "I have zero tolerance for street racing in Lee County." One would think that such a staunch position would apply in all possible cases, but apparently there's an exception. Marceno seems to think street racing is fine when he does it, as he was filmed allegedly racing a Lamborghini just two weeks after that statement.

Marceno, in his Facebook statement, said that "Driving an excessive speed and putting yourself, your passengers, and others on the road at risk is an incredibly selfish decision." Perhaps he thought he was mitigating those risks in the video obtained by the Florida Trident, where he appears to race a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder against the clip's videographer in a C8 Corvette — he's the only occupant of the Huracan, so at least he's not endangering any passengers.