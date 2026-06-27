How Does Rivian's Warranty Compare To Tesla's?

Warranties are there for peace of mind. Although Tesla and Rivian are some of the car brands that offer the longest warranty packages, it's not always smooth sailing when it comes to getting something fixed under warranty. Stories range from egregious warranty denials to absolute comedy like Tesla denying warranty coverage for a brand-new but leaky Cybertruck. To understand why that's the case, it's important that you know what sort of warranties these companies offer and the many asterisks that come with them.

Comparing the warranties of Tesla and Rivian reveals that both EV-makers offer fairly similar coverage in the United States and Canada. For instance, Tesla's Basic Limited Warranty is identical to Rivian's Comprehensive Warranty at 4 years or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first), with the only exception being 2022-to-2024 Rivian R1 models in the Quad-motor Large-battery configuration, for which coverage stands at 5 years/60,000 miles. Both Rivian and Tesla will repair or replace defective parts as long as the coverage exists. Just make sure you don't modify, crash, or drive them into the sea. Within the fine print that may void your limited warranty are environmental damages or "acts of god," including everything from storms, floods, and hail damage to tree sap, bird droppings, and stone chips.

What's interesting is that Rivian offers a 1-year or 12,000-mile Adjustment Warranty, which covers wheel alignment, tire balancing, and brake pad/lining replacement, among other things. Tesla, on the other hand, explicitly states that its warranties don't cover any of these services. Although both companies offer limited warranties for their SRS systems (airbags and seatbelts), Rivian's 8-year/100,000-mile coverage is more reassuring than Tesla's 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. As for the corrosion warranties on offer, Tesla's 12-year/unlimited-mile coverage beats Rivian's 8-year/unlimited-mile package.