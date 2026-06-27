School Buses Still Mostly Run On Diesel, And That Might Not Be Great For Kids' Health

As you might guess, folks in the school bus industry can go pretty far when it comes time to support these transportation behemoths. Some companies say taking the bus to school can help kids learn to manage their time, or that it gives them a chance to hang out with old friends and make new ones. Certain organizations, like the National Transportation Safety Board, also claim that school buses are "the safest vehicles on the road." Indeed, one of the reasons school buses haven't changed much since 1939 is that they've proven to be so good at keeping kids safe from typical road hazards. Yet many kids still face a different kind of danger on their commutes: exposure to toxic diesel fumes.

One study from the Natural Resources Defense Council, albeit from 2001, indicated that a school-bus passenger can be exposed to so much diesel exhaust that it's 23 to 46 times more likely they'll get cancer. Diesel fumes are also linked to asthma and a variety of other health issues that make it harder for kids to learn, such as headaches and nausea. Despite the potential dangers, over 85% of national school buses remain powered by diesel fuel. But with the help of modern technology, this might not be the case for much longer.