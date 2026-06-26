Do Radar Jammers Actually Work?

Do you remember being a kid and seeing an older cousin or uncle using a radar detector? It felt like the coolest thing in the world, like you were secretly dodging the police with groundbreaking spy technology. "We'll never be caught by the cops because we have top-secret CIA gear in our car." It wasn't really top-secret tech, nor was it even particularly rare. You could get a detector at any Radio Shack, but that's immediately where kids' minds went.

However, there's something even more spy-like — radar jammers. Jammers are different from detectors and it's very important to understand the difference, as well as the difference between active and passive radar jammers, because not understanding the difference can be costly.

Car enthusiasts have argued about both radar detectors and jammers ever since they first hit the mass market. Some enthusiasts swear by them, and won't drive a car that doesn't have one, while others feel that they're nothing more than overpriced plastic bricks. But who's right, and should you be using them? Well, here's the thing.

Different states have different rules about radar detectors, but radar jammer laws are more cut and dried. While radar jammers absolutely do work, and are effective at preventing tickets, they can get you in big trouble.