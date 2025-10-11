How Radar Detectors Find Them Before They Find You

Radar detectors are pretty simple. They detect when a cop is shooting radar at you, and warn you — often just too late — to slow down. Sometimes you're lucky enough to catch a cop early, but other times the beeping just lets you know that you've helped one of our fine boys in blue meet his monthly quota. But you're not here wondering what they do, you're here asking how, a question that's much more interesting.

Radar detectors contain, within their little plastic bodies, a radio. That radio listens for the frequencies that cops throw out of their radar guns, and alerts you if such a signal is received. Since radar guns are inherently directional — they wouldn't be of much use if they couldn't target a specific car — a ping on your radar detector means you, specifically, have been hit by a cop checking your speed. An alert isn't just a target lock, it's smoke in the air.