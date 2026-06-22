You Know Sedans Are Back When Even Maserati Is Working On A New One

You've probably heard of recession indicators; now, get ready for sedan-comeback indicators. Because if Maserati confirms that it's working on a new sedan, that is absolutely a sedan-comeback indicator. On a recent call unveiling its refreshed 2027 GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale, Maserati marketing boss Cristiano Fiorio said, "The answer is absolutely yes," when asked whether a new Maserati sedan is in the pipeline. "I believe that sedan will come back."

Exactly what that future Maserati sedan will look like remains, of course, a mystery, but company execs on the call did mention the E-segment, saying, "Today, we are not present in the E-segment, where we have our legacy, our story, meaning Quattroporte or Ghibli. So in this direction, we are developing a new model, because there is a specific request coming from customers."

For reference, "E-segment" is what Europeans call the midsize class of luxury sedan that includes the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class, and, y'know, the old Maserati Ghibli. A Maserati sedan is far from a new concept, as the Quattroporte (literally Italian for "four doors") has been an on-and-off thing since 1963, but production on the last-generation of that model ended in 2023. The smaller Ghibli, while not as long-standing a four-door offering from Maserati (it was introduced in 2013), was also sunsetted three years ago.