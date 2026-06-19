Volkswagen Dune Buggy, Chevy Nova, Harley-Davidson Breakout 114: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Friends, I'm coming to you live from the greatest — arguably the only — city in the world: New York, New York. Normally I specify coming to you live from Brooklyn, but today everyone just feels united across all five boroughs. I have the Knicks championship parade open on one monitor, my collection of car listings on the other, and nothing will ever be bad again.

In honor of the Knicks, NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, today's collection of cars has a theme: Everything is blue and orange. This is actually way harder to find on Facebook Marketplace than you might think, because that site's search is so truly dogshit, but I did it for you. And for me. And for Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, KAT, and the rest of the team. Mostly for you and me, though, because I don't think many Knicks are Jalopnik readers. Anyway, without further ado, the week's bluest and orangest and Dopest Cars.