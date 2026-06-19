Volkswagen Dune Buggy, Chevy Nova, Harley-Davidson Breakout 114: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Friends, I'm coming to you live from the greatest — arguably the only — city in the world: New York, New York. Normally I specify coming to you live from Brooklyn, but today everyone just feels united across all five boroughs. I have the Knicks championship parade open on one monitor, my collection of car listings on the other, and nothing will ever be bad again.
In honor of the Knicks, NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, today's collection of cars has a theme: Everything is blue and orange. This is actually way harder to find on Facebook Marketplace than you might think, because that site's search is so truly dogshit, but I did it for you. And for me. And for Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, KAT, and the rest of the team. Mostly for you and me, though, because I don't think many Knicks are Jalopnik readers. Anyway, without further ado, the week's bluest and orangest and Dopest Cars.
1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle Dune Buggy - $8,999
Every couple of weeks, it seems, a new dune buggy ends up in the hallowed pages of Dopest. Also, seemingly every week, I refer to "the hallowed pages of Dopest" with a truly unknowable level of irony. This week, though, our typical fiberglass shell on a Volkswagen chassis comes with a unique twist: This particular dune buggy is on Long Island.
Why is such a buggy so far from any dunes? I cannot fathom. This one seems to be street legal, based on the plate that's sitting under what looks like some iPhone censoring, but it's not like Port Jefferson is some year-round weather paradise where a car like this is at all practical. If you buy this thing, keep it in the Northeast. Drive it on some beaches or something, sure, but I love that we've got a few of these on our shores. The west coast can't have all the cool stuff.
2022 Royal Enfield INT650 - $4,200
What more can even be said about the INT650? A perfect first bike, last bike, anywhere in between bike — there's no one, maybe save for committed track rats, for whom the technically-not-an-Interceptor is a bad buy. The weird naming comes from U.S. market legalities, by the way. Honda holds the Interceptor trademark here from the VFR line, so the Enfield is technically an "INT650" on our shores.
Will this Interceptor blow you away with its speed and handling? No, it won't. Will it be the most comfortable bike on a long highway haul? Not in the slightest. But will it be a perfect way to get around your town or city, to bop from place to place with the sun in your face and the wind through your mesh gloves? No question, the INT650 is a fantastic do-it-all bike. An excellent daily rider, for all possible skill levels.
1998 BMW M3 - $13,000
Estoril blue! This color always seems to command a premium on any E36, at least in the dregs of Marketplace that I search, and it seems well worth the cost every time. It's just such a good blue, y'know? Even without the orange turn indicators reminding me of the Knicks in their contrast.
This particular E36 is actually nicer than most of its ilk that I put in these slides (I know they don't appear that way to you, but these are technically slideshows over here on the back end), with an interior that looks shockingly good for the age. The seller says they'd trade for a 100-series Land Cruiser, and that's a two-car garage I'd happily own — Land Cruiser for hauling cargo and making long trips, and a ratty E36 M3 convertible for piling folks into. I would, of course, let my friends clamber over the quarter panels rather than folding the front seats forward to reach the rear.
2005 Dodge Ram 1500 - $10,000
A Ram Daytona! Sometimes I wonder if these are rare, and then I remember actually being alive in the mid-aughts when these were everywhere. Then I start to wonder if Dodge made a single non-Daytona Ram during those years. Remember when every parking lot had a big muscle truck with a rear wing, usually in orange or yellow? Those were the days. Back when the TSA was still new, but people had largely given up on checking all their mail for anthrax.
I've been on my pickup BS recently, since a press loaner truck that endeared me even further to the open bed, so Facebook's been showing me a lot of crew cab pickups nearby. This one is bigger than I'd go for — I'm a quarter-ton girlie, and even within that designation I prefer older and smaller trucks to the sheer enormity of modern offerings — so instead I pass the listing on to you. You deserve a Hemi-powered bewinged Ram in your life.
2015 Yamaha V-Star - $4,000
Before my pickup truck shopping era, though, I had my era of shopping for Japanese cruisers. These are apparently some of the least-stolen bikes on New York streets, because not even the thieves want Japanese imports designed and built at the height of Orange County Choppers' popularity, but I see potential in them. Why couldn't this V-Star be done up with a club fairing and a tall, pad-free sissy bar? Why can't it get a modern seat and some proper foot pegs?
Imagine this V-Star done up in club Dyna style. I think that could really work! Are these the ravings of a madwoman who saw "Sons of Anarchy" at too formative an age, and now thinks that every bike is only as cool as its similarity to Jax Teller's? No. These are the ravings of a madwoman who saw "Sons of Anarchy" at too formative an age, and now thinks that every bike is only as cool as its similarity to Half-Sack's.
1973 Chevy Nova - $6,000
Speaking of motorcycles, this Nova appears to be owned by a real Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Both the windshield and rear window have H-D stickers adorning them — only the top of the windshield, to avoid a Fig Newton Situation, but the entire back glass — and the orange and black paint job just calls to mind that bar and shield imagery. Listen, when you look only for cars in Knicks colors, you're going to run into Milwaukee at some point.
This Nova also comes with a second engine, one a full 100 cubic inches bigger than the 250ci mill under the hood. I'm sure you can fit even more than that — that hood looks to be about 16 feet long, maybe more — but at least you get two options to start with. It's kind of like starting a new racing game, isn't it? Assume it's that easy, and put no thought into how to actually do a swap.
1988 Lincoln Town Car - $15,900
This was the car that inspired the whole blue-and-orange tribute to the Knicks. I had the parade up on one monitor, Facebook on another, and I stumbled across this blue Lincoln Town Car with a landau top. It's not the Knicks blue, not even really close, but it put the idea into my head. Now you have to deal with what it led to, so blame the Lincoln if you don't like it. Or, as usual, email all your complaints to Andy.
It's so wild to me that this is a 1988 model year. Sure, you can think of it as being just a few years after "Ghostbusters," and it almost makes sense — until you remember that 1989 gave us the NA Miata and the S13 240SX. Go pull up a photo of an NA Miata in a new tab, then come back to this. They're one year apart. Is it any wonder that American automakers keep getting trounced by foreign competition?
2006 Isuzu i-280 - $2,500
The Isuzu i-280 is by far the weirdest of its set of triplets. The Canyon and Colorado were everywhere when they were new — plenty of them are still around, in various states of rusty decay —but the i-280 never seemed to move the same numbers. At least not anywhere I saw. Maybe there's a landfill full of units somewhere, next to the Atari landfill of unsold ET games.
The sticker on the windshield of this i-280 seems to say "TRUCKIN AROUND," and its position on the rear window is occupied by a silhouette of an AK-47. There's also a hole in the center of the bed, for reasons I cannot fathom. I don't know what the owner of this truck is like, but I do know that this Isuzu deserves better ownership. Jalop ownership, even. Your ownership, as a Jalop reader, would be ideal. Just make sure that any dent repair you do is paintless, because that original orange is too good to cover up.
2010 Nissan Frontier - $3,300
There's a Nissan Frontier that lives somewhere near me, I see it parked on my street sometimes, and every time I pass it I get a little more curious. It seems to be such a reasonable size, yet the bed also looks usable. The rear seats don't look totally compressed, they seem like they could fit real adults. Even the styling reminds me of the XTerra, which is a fantastic little off-roader so long as you don't park it on any piles of leaves. How many times have I told you, the catalytic converter and the dry vegetation!
This particular Frontier looks absolutely fantastic, almost like new. Sure, it's still wet from a wash in the photos, but the interior is just as freshly cleaned. Have you ever seen a 16-year-old Z with a steering wheel in that kind of condition? No, I'd bet you haven't. All this for under $3,500!
2019 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 - $17,000
I implied it earlier, but a list of all blue or orange vehicles simply wouldn't be complete without a Harley-Davidson. Orange is sort of the bar and shield's whole thing, at least as much as black or leather tassels or men in their 60s. This Breakout is luckily devoid of those last couple, but the orange and black are on full display. As is chrome, of course.
This Breakout fascinates me, because the big front wheel and long front rake make it feel like something out of the early aughts. The fit and finish, though, reminds you that this is in fact a 2019 model — just a 2019 model designed to look like something from 2003. I genuinely cannot tell if that's better, but it's certainly something. For just $17,000, you could get yourself a 2019 bike that looks like a 2003 bike. You can see why I'm much more upset about Indian going full chud than Harley.