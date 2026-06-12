Land Rover Defender Perentie, Mitsubishi Mighty Max, J32-Powered Mazda Miata: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

You might think this looks like a Land Rover Defender, and you would be right. You might think this is any old Land Rover Defender, though, and that's where you'd be wrong. This is a Perentie, a model built for the Australian military, and that means it doesn't actually use a Land Rover engine — instead, there's an Isuzu diesel under the hood.

Is that better? Well, that probably depends on your definition of "better." On the one hand, it's a heavy truck diesel — it's probably not going to be the most characterful engine in existence. On the other, it's a heavy truck diesel, so it'll probably run more or less forever. On the third hand, the seller is using AI in some images of the truck, so who knows what's true or real. Is this Perentie even real? (Probably, given that there's only AI on one image). Am I real? Are you?