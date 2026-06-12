Land Rover Defender Perentie, Mitsubishi Mighty Max, J32-Powered Mazda Miata: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Happy Friday, folks. You made it. It's about a million degrees here in New York City, with humidity to match, so we're taking a road trip somewhere that's hopefully a little bit cooler: Seattle, Washington. I haven't checked the forecast, but my understanding is that "feels like 103 degrees" is a foreign concept to the Pacific Northwest. Don't ruin this for me. I promise we'll be back in time to see the Knicks take Game 5.
Today we're taking a tour of the best cars available within a 500-mile radius of Seattle, what is apparently the Emerald City. I don't know whether they actually have a pseudo-magical fascist in charge who strips animals of their higher thought and ability to speak, but they certainly have a lot of neat cars for sale. Cool old pickups, fun imports, and even the occasional wild tuner. In fact, I'd argue that those Seattleites have the internet's Dopest Cars.
1987 Land Rover Defender 110 Perentie - $18,000
You might think this looks like a Land Rover Defender, and you would be right. You might think this is any old Land Rover Defender, though, and that's where you'd be wrong. This is a Perentie, a model built for the Australian military, and that means it doesn't actually use a Land Rover engine — instead, there's an Isuzu diesel under the hood.
Is that better? Well, that probably depends on your definition of "better." On the one hand, it's a heavy truck diesel — it's probably not going to be the most characterful engine in existence. On the other, it's a heavy truck diesel, so it'll probably run more or less forever. On the third hand, the seller is using AI in some images of the truck, so who knows what's true or real. Is this Perentie even real? (Probably, given that there's only AI on one image). Am I real? Are you?
1992 Honda Civic - $700
I love a beat to hell car. I love a tuner car. This Civic combines my two loves, by stripping out most of the parts that make a vehicle reasonable to use and replacing them with cheap coilovers and a hood-exit exhaust. The funny thing about this Civic is that, despite the sound and the look, it's not even all that tuned — no turbo, no engine swap, nothing. This is just a trashed, crashed Civic with a tailpipe out the hood.
This, of course, means that you need to give this thing enough power to cash all those checks that the coilovers are writing. Slap an eBay turbo on this thing and start doing highway pulls. Put a light bar on the core support in lieu of headlights. For $700, you deserve a dumb car for all your dumb tuner car ideas. If I had the cash, space, and time, I would make this thing a menace.
1994 Toyota HiAce - $6,000
Six grand for a HiAce! These normally command absurd sums, thanks to scarcity and name recognition, but this one is available cheap. You might call the price suspicious, and you'd be right to do so — this HiAce leaks, and the entire interior sounds like an absolute mildew factory. Also, the engine "needs some work." So, y'know, it's a project.
This seems a perfect opportunity, though, to strip the interior back to bare metal and build a custom camper. Everyone's vanlifing their Sprinters and Transits and Promasters, sure, but how many people are doing custom build outs in HiAces? You could be the coolest person at the campsite, with your mad JDM van and its Japanese writing up front. My phone tells me that the kanji translates to "partner," by the way, if you were curious. Please don't do the classic "white person getting a tattoo" thing and tell people it means "strength" or something.
1990 Kawasaki KLR650 Tengai - $2,999
Normally I won't put vehicles for sale by dealers in Dopest, but this one's an exception. KLR650s are a dime a dozen on Marketplace, even for this price, but it's rare to find a Tengai like this at all. In fact, I can't even remember the last one I saw for sale. Or parked. Or riding, Or anywhere, really — you don't see Tengais every day.
You might say that this is just a KLR650 with some Dakar-looking plastics on it, and I would reply that you're exactly correct. The infallible, unkillable reliability of the venerated KLR, with a fairing package that doesn't look like an overgrown dual sport. What more could you honestly want? A second cylinder? Well, you can't have that, at least for three grand. Go spend $8,000 at any manufacturer and pick up their middleweight ADV if that's the path you're truly looking to go down.
1986 Mitsubishi Mighty Max - $7,000
My recent pickup truck press loan has got me jonesing for something with a bed, a truck that can carry friends and climbing gear for trips out of the city. This Mitsubishi Mighty Max lacks a second row for those crag trips, though, which means I'm more than happy to share the listing with you beautiful people rather than just making an offer myself. A truck this cool deserves to be in Jalop hands.
I'm not sure if this is intended to be an explicit homage to the truck from "Back To The Future," but that's the vibe I get from it. Compact black boxy pickup, roll bar, big yellow lights. Sure, it's the wrong brand, but that's just what makes it an homage rather than an outright replica. Even without the film associations, this is still an extremely cool-looking pickup. Maybe cooler for not being a rolling movie reference, honestly.
1998 Porsche Boxster - $2,500
I love a cheap Boxster. The 986 was the generation of my childhood, and a sense of fondness has always stuck with me. This particular example is extremely rough, and that just makes me love it all the more. I don't want cars to be immaculate, preserved in climate-controlled garages until they can be traded for arbitrary value to their next owner. I want them to be driven, and this one has certainly seen some mileage.
That paint fade is just so perfect, I don't think it could be replicated by a custom painter in a way that does the car a service. That's patina, baby, and I love seeing it on what was once an expensive car. Now it's $2,500, or the amount that I keep seeing TVs sell for at Best Buy. Sure, it needs a bit of work, but are you telling me you'd have a better time with a 65-inch OLED than with an entire Porsche?
2005 Saab 9-2x Aero - $3,000
Do you want a WRX wagon, but want to do things a little different? Well, allow me to introduce you to the Saab 9-2x Aero. A relic of a time when General Motors owned Saab for some reason and held a stake in Subaru for some reason, the 9-2x Aero is a WRX wagon with a Saab grille slapped on the front. I can't pretend to know the reasoning behind building this, but I know for sure that it's a neat little car.
I actually came very close to owning one of these, way back in college. It didn't pan out — I ended up with a Subaru Legacy GT wagon — but I often wonder what would've happened if I'd gotten the Saabaru instead. Would I have kept it for more than a couple years? Probably not, honestly. I know myself, and my poly-car-mory. I like to play the field.
1993 Honda Beat - $8,500
It's a Honda Beat! It's yellow! C'mon now, you're reading Jalopnik, you already want this.
2017 Husqvarna 701 Enduro - $4,500
I often say that if I were truly honest with myself and my riding habits, I would have a supermoto parked out front of my Brooklyn apartment. What I say less often, though, is which specific supermoto it would be: The Husqvarna 701. Yet, I'd want a set of dirt wheels too, which would give me essentially this Husky 701 Enduro.
This Husqvarna's seller claims it has "some scratches and scrapes," which I'd call normal for any bike. The seller goes one step further, though, and says exactly what caused the damage: BDR riding. I'd rather have this on a BDR than a fully-loaded GS any day of the week, and I'd bet most of the folks designing the routes would too. With that much dirt to ride, you don't really want a heavy adventure bike to pick up — you want a nimble enduro like this. The Doubletake mirrors prove that this owner is a real dirt bike-head.
J32-Powered 1992 Mazda Miata - $17,000
I love swap projects like this Miata, because they probe how doable engine swaps can really be. This isn't some tube chassis with NA bodywork wrapped around it, it's not some incredible feat of engineering. This is a largely bone stock 1992 Miata, at least in terms of drivetrain, with a J32 Honda V6 adapted to its stock transmission. The rear diff is stock too, and the quarter mile time of 14.4 seconds is only mildly better than stock.
This isn't some all-out SEMA build, some absurd icon of automotive excess. It's a car with a different engine in it, and sometimes that's all a swap needs to be — no months of meticulous fabrication, no expensive CD009 gearbox, just slapping an engine on a transmission and going out to prove it works. This can get lost in the mess of high-budget YouTube builds, but it's nice to get the occasional reminder. Especially when you can own that reminder.