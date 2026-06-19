These Are Your Favorite Types Of Driving

Earlier this week I asked you to share your favorite types of driving, and the results turned out a bit different than I anticipated. I expected to get tons of comments from folks raving about the joys of driving like a hooligan on public roads, or perhaps even attending track days, but I suppose you're all a lot more grown-up than I would've guessed. There were lots of people saying their favorite type of driving is safe driving, or even being paid to drive; I thought this question would bring out the hooligans, but maybe they're too busy terrorizing cyclists in the canyons to answer. Regardless, there were still plenty of great answers, but if you may have missed the chance to share your favorite type of driving, head down to the comments section and join the fun.

I said my favorite type of driving is Baja-style driving, since I was fresh off a weekend with a Ford Bronco Raptor press car where I spent about eight hours slinging it around dusty trails and taking jumps that actually unlocked a memory of feeling the same feeling when I'd take jump my bike as a kid. It's just so dang fun! I rarely stopped grinning the entire time, but when I did stop it was to let out a maniacal belly laugh. If you ever get the chance to hoon a Raptor product in the desert, do yourself a favor and just say yes. Anywho, these are a few of your favorite types of driving!