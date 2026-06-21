This Is My Pitch To Be A Window Gal For Your Next 24-Hour Race

The key to winning a race doesn't come down to just the driver and the car. Motorsports fans and afficionados know it's a team sport and every role is crucial. We just tend to focus more on the strategists, the person on tires or fuel, etc, and often forget the small roles that truly play a much bigger part, like Window Guy, brought to fans' attention by AO Racing. And Jalops, I've been inspired. I want that role, and so, I'm offering up my services for the next upcoming endurance race.

Teams, let me be your Window Gal.

To me, there might not be anything more magical than being a part of a 24-hour race effort. Except maybe meeting a unicorn. I'd love to be a Driver with a capital D, but alas, my track experience is limited, even if it does include a short stint in an Indy car. And that ride came at a steep price of removing overtly waxy earbuds from people's ears and cleaning helmets for 10+ hours. It was gross.

I do have experience working as part of a crew on a more professional team, having briefly handled tire runs for the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus during the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. It was a short overnight shift that provided a taste of the excitement of being a part of the team for the race, but it wasn't the whole experience. Call me selfish, but I'd like to do more. I can do more.