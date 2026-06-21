This Is My Pitch To Be A Window Gal For Your Next 24-Hour Race
The key to winning a race doesn't come down to just the driver and the car. Motorsports fans and afficionados know it's a team sport and every role is crucial. We just tend to focus more on the strategists, the person on tires or fuel, etc, and often forget the small roles that truly play a much bigger part, like Window Guy, brought to fans' attention by AO Racing. And Jalops, I've been inspired. I want that role, and so, I'm offering up my services for the next upcoming endurance race.
Teams, let me be your Window Gal.
To me, there might not be anything more magical than being a part of a 24-hour race effort. Except maybe meeting a unicorn. I'd love to be a Driver with a capital D, but alas, my track experience is limited, even if it does include a short stint in an Indy car. And that ride came at a steep price of removing overtly waxy earbuds from people's ears and cleaning helmets for 10+ hours. It was gross.
I do have experience working as part of a crew on a more professional team, having briefly handled tire runs for the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus during the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. It was a short overnight shift that provided a taste of the excitement of being a part of the team for the race, but it wasn't the whole experience. Call me selfish, but I'd like to do more. I can do more.
My race day qualifications and experience continued
Listen, I handle the maintenance on my own vehicles; oil changes, tire rotations, some decent repairs if needed. I've rebuilt carburetors. I'm not unfamiliar with bigger projects, and can admit when I need to step away. And I've handled windows and cleaning cars not just at home, but as a professional too. I can handle a window.
What I may need to work on is the physical aspect. Monsieur Window Guy really set the bar high with his ability to just hop and slide across the hood and begin addressing the windows. I will put myself through the athletic training to make it happen. This will be my "Rocky."
Seeing as this story will publish shortly before the 24 Hours of Spa, that's not quite enough time to send me overseas, so I believe that gives me several months to train for the next big 24-hour sports car race, Rolex in January 2027. Call it a trial for Le Mans? I'd also be open to pre-training trials, maybe Petit Le Mans?
I'm also open to being more than just Window Gal. Put me to work folks. I mean, I've worked the 24 hours as a journalist, but it's time to put my hands to work. Happy to offer my storytelling services as well.
Now if you'll excuse me, while you contemplate my short offer, I have some training to get to.