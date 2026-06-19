At $8,400, Is This 2007 Mercedes S 550 A Range Topper That's Now In Your Price Range?

Mercedes' S-Class has long been extolled as one of the most brilliant and advanced cars on the planet. Today's Nice Price or No Dice S 550 exemplifies that descriptor, or at least the 2007 edition. Let's see if depreciation has taken away any of the car's cachet along with its cost.

We had a real head scratcher to contemplate with Thursday's 2003 Toyota Tacoma 4X4. Between the time the ad was grabbed and the post's go-live, the seller had chosen to revise their offer, claiming a paint job on the truck is incoming and jacking up the price to MORE than what that respray reportedly would cost. Look, I know we're living through an ice age of inflation, but that's just not very cricket. I mean, come on. Even with the existing janky paint, the truck was overall very nice, had lots of expensive new parts, and is a Toyota Tacoma, so you know the mutant cockroaches will be driving it after the apocalypse.

That couldn't dissuade the majority of you from dissing the seller's choices, both the jacked-up price and the $12,500 original asking. When all was said and done, that fell out in a fairly narrow 58% 'No Dice' loss.