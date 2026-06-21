This 1967 TWA Recruitment Film Reveals The Splendor Of Its Finishing School For Flight Attendants: What's Streaming

The job of "flight attendant" or stewardess back in the day, didn't take off until the 1930s when Ellen Church approached Boeing Air Transport (later United Air Lines) and suggested a nurse fly onboard planes as a way to help calm nervous flyers. Church, according to the Smithsonian, originally wanted to be a pilot, but it was the 1930s, and women were just not commercial pilots. So, she settled for the next best thing to get herself in the sky. The idea caught on and these hosts to the skies have remained a staple of air travel ever since.

Church helped develop the first-ever program to train up-and-coming stewardesses, starting with "The Original Eight," a group of eight women who were the first-ever stewardess team. The training programs evolved substantially thereafter, and we catch a glimpse of it through this 1967 TWA recruitment film demonstrating the lifestyle and training of a TWA "stewardess."

YouTuber 16mm Time Machine points out the film is missing the intro and outro, so it begins right in throes of a stewardess' career path through TWA, whether through promotion into an office job after time in the sky, or as a wife. It's cringey, mostly because it's an unfortunate product of the 1960s. But TWA was a forward-thinking company. That "third finger, left hand" piece of jewelry the narrator refers to wouldn't stop a woman from becoming a flight attendant at TWA. No. At TWA, you could be married, which was really not a common rule among airlines at the time.