Sperry Left Sobbing, Incon-Sole-Able After Sebago Reveals Docksides Boat Shoe-Shaped Boat

A lot of people don't know this because they have better things to do with their time, but East Coasters have been waging a cold civil war against each other for decades. Not over pizza, beer, or politics — over dad boat shoes. You're either Team Sebago Docksides or Team Sperry Top-Siders, and their rivalry makes the Lawsons and Hills look like friendly neighbors in comparison. If you're Team Sperry, though, I have bad news for you. Sebago just revealed a Docksides boat-shoe-shaped boat in Amsterdam, and that may as well be the end of it. Sebago rules, and Sperry drools.

According to Sebago, the Docksides boat shoe-shaped boat is on "a special Boat Tour" to celebrate the company's 80th anniversary, a tour that included several days exploring Amsterdam's many canals. But per Women's Wear Daily the Dutch aren't actually Sebago's special favorites, and the Seba-boat has already moved onto Italy. Which actually marks a return of sorts, since it was in Milan before leaving for the Netherlands. But even the boat shoe-shaped boat couldn't resist the allure of the Pitti Immagine Uomo, a fancy menswear show that's currently taking place in Florence, Italy.

The best part, though, is that, while the Sebago Docksides boat is definitely a marketing stunt, there's a little more to it than you might have expected. Because the boat shoe people didn't commission a new boat-shoe-shaped boat to take to Europe. Instead, Sebago's owners claim they found it.