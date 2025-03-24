This Jet-Powered Sport Boat From The 1990s Looks Like A Porsche On Purpose

If you want an opportunity to be the coolest person on the lake this might just be the boat for you. This Craig Craft boat is available right now on Bring A Trailer, and as of this writing the bidding has reached just $7,143. The last time BAT sold one of these boats, in 2022, it ended up selling for $39,000 so presumably the bidding has a long way to go. If you're looking for a stylish and sporty compact boat to rip around your local lake on weekends, maybe this is the one for you. There doesn't seem to be a lot of room for snacks or a cooler full of beers, though. What's the point in boating if you aren't day drinking with your pals and getting sunburn blistered?

Boats are generally considered to be among the most fun ways to burn a whole lot of money, so that's another way they're very similar to Porsches.