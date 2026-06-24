Can You Legally Sleep At New York Thruway Rest Stops?
How long you can park at rest stops and whether it's legal to sleep overnight at rest areas will depend on the laws in the state you're visiting. The specifics of whether it's legal to sleep in your car at New York Thruway rest stops will depend on whether you're driving a commercial or non-commercial vehicle. As with any other state, it's best to know the rules and regulations before planning to stop, rest, or sleep at any of New York's 27 Thruways parking areas and welcome centers.
Yes, motorists or drivers of non-commercial vehicles can legally sleep at New York Thruway rest stops, and there's no time limit to how long you can rest or sleep in the car. State law also allows non-commercial motorists to park overnight for up to three hours at service centers or rest areas. However, you might run into trouble if you leave the vehicle unattended for more than four hours, since the authorities can tow your car and charge you $120 to $150, which doesn't include per-mile fees, winching rates, surcharges, and other costs.
There's a 16-hour limit per stay
Despite allowing motorists to sleep for as long as they want (without camping outside or leaving the vehicle unattended), the New York Thruway Authority has made it clear that the plazas and rest areas are not ideal for long-term or multi-day parking. With that, the maximum stay at commuter lots is 16 hours per session, and the facilities have no spaces designated for overnight or long-term parking.
To sum it up, there's no time limit to how long you can sleep at NY rest stops, and that's good. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 15% to 33% of fatal crashes may involve drowsy driving, so it's better to take a nap rather than to fight a losing battle with sleepiness while behind the wheel.
In addition, some Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club, or Home Depot stores along the way may allow napping or sleeping in the car at their parking lots. Some Costco retail stores even allow overnight RV parking, but you'll need to check ahead or ask permission before engaging the parking brakes and calling it a day (or night).
Rules are different for commercial drivers
The rules for sleeping at New York Thruway rest stops are different for commercial drivers. In accordance with the Summary of Hours-of-Service Regulations mandated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), drivers of property-carrying commercial vehicles can drive a maximum of 11 hours only after 10 consecutive hours of off-duty rest. This is why the NY Thruway has truck stops that allow sleeping or overnight parking for up to 10 hours to conform with FMCSA regulations.
Furthermore, FMCSA rules apply to passenger-carrying commercial drivers, who need to adhere to a strict 10-hour driving limit only after 8 consecutive off-duty hours. The 570-mile New York Thruway typically has rest stops and service areas every 30 or 40 miles along the highway. The welcome centers and rest areas are open 24 hours a day, but keep in mind that parking for more than 16 hours is not allowed, and not following the rules can result in a ticket and a tow.