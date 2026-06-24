Can You Legally Sleep At New York Thruway Rest Stops?

How long you can park at rest stops and whether it's legal to sleep overnight at rest areas will depend on the laws in the state you're visiting. The specifics of whether it's legal to sleep in your car at New York Thruway rest stops will depend on whether you're driving a commercial or non-commercial vehicle. As with any other state, it's best to know the rules and regulations before planning to stop, rest, or sleep at any of New York's 27 Thruways parking areas and welcome centers.

Yes, motorists or drivers of non-commercial vehicles can legally sleep at New York Thruway rest stops, and there's no time limit to how long you can rest or sleep in the car. State law also allows non-commercial motorists to park overnight for up to three hours at service centers or rest areas. However, you might run into trouble if you leave the vehicle unattended for more than four hours, since the authorities can tow your car and charge you $120 to $150, which doesn't include per-mile fees, winching rates, surcharges, and other costs.