How Long Can You Park At A Rest Stop? Here's What U.S. State Laws Say

Rest areas have been a part of the American travel experience for well over a century, with some of the first being stage coach stations, where both passengers and horses could stop to take a break. With the invention of the automobile and interstate highways, rest stops became essential, as the freeway system sidestepped many small towns travelers would have utilized. Today, these rest stops are still prevalent, often with restrooms, vending machines, and parking spaces for weary drivers. We asked you where the worst places to stop on a road trip were and received some surprising answers, including Buc-ee's. Nevertheless, having an opportunity to stretch your legs or grab a few precious moments of shut-eye is crucial.

However, what you might not know is that some states have enacted specific rules around these interstate rest stops, including how long you can stay there. For example, in places like Colorado, Maryland, and Illinois, you're only permitted to stop for between three and four hours. Other states are more lenient. For example, the Michigan Department of Transportation is working on a plan that would allow for stays of up to 48 hours.

Unfortunately, there are also states that have different time limits depending on the rest area. For instance, in Delaware, you can stay as long as you want at the I-95 Welcome Center, but you can only stay for up to six hours if you pull off into the Smyrna Rest Area. However, it isn't just overstaying your welcome at a rest stop that can get you in trouble.