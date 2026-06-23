How A Mercedes-Built Manual Transmission Became The Jeep Wrangler's First Six-Speed

The infamous Daimler-Chrysler "merger of equals" only lasted nine years, from 1998 to 2007, and never quite lived up to its billing. Instead, at least on the Chrysler side of the ledger, drivers were mostly treated to Mercedes-Benz hand-me-downs like the R170 platform. It first underpinned the MB SLK before finding a second life beneath the Chrysler Crossfire — and under the occasional project car like the Mercedes SLKarmann Ghia. Meanwhile, Jeep fanatics may know that the brand's very first six-speed manual transmission came from the German parts bin, too

The NSG370 gearbox actually had been used earlier in the Crossfire, and it would be used in Jeep models like the Liberty, too. But the transmission was manufactured at the Daimler plant in Stuttgart, Germany. The "NSG" stood for "Neues Schaltgetriebe," which translates into something like "new manual-shifting transmission." And to be clear, not only was the NSG370 the first six-speed manual for the Wrangler, it was the first six-speed gearbox of any kind ever featured by the nameplate.

That's because the Wrangler seems to have skipped the six-speed automatic entirely. The brand jumped from the five-speed slushbox for the 2012-2017 models directly to the eight-speed unit introduced in the 2018 JL Wrangler. Note that the Wrangler is still out there saving the manuals with a six-speed transmission. However, the debut of the JL series also saw the debut of a new manual transmission source, Aisin — which was actually an old source. Aisin had made the Wrangler's five-speed manual before it was replaced by the six-cog NSG370.