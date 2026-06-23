Five Professions That Bafflingly Get Their Own License Plates

There are so many specialty license plate designs that it would boggle your mind. Every state issues specialty license plates for drivers as a way to let their enthusiasm or affinity be known to the world. Some of these plates are meant to promote a driver's alma mater, some are meant to raise awareness for things like autism or breast cancer, and others still are fundraising methods for Dolly Parton's literacy campaign or the local humane society. In fact, some states will issue a new license plate for just about any reason on earth.

Depending on where you live and what you do for work, there might be a license plate to celebrate your vocation. There isn't a Jalopnik Writers of America plate, so I won't be able to put one on my car, but maybe your union or work organization is represented. Jobs like steamfitters and beef growers are represented in some states, but what about some of the more oddball stuff that people do for work?

We spent some time scouring the lists of specialty design plates in a variety of states to find a few of our favorite obscure plate designs promoting professions. Here are five designs we want to call out and perhaps celebrate a little for their strangeness. Do any Jalopnik readers have these plates on their cars? Let us know in the comments section below.