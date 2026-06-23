What To Do When A Downed Power Line Is On Your Car And You're Trapped Inside
From high-speed car crashes to low-speed parking-lot accidents, there are many ways to get yourself injured behind the wheel. Staying calm and thinking clearly in the aftermath of an accident can make the difference between life and death. One of those instances where you should be extra careful is when you've accidentally hit a utility pole, or one came down because of heavy winds, leaving you with a live power line on your vehicle.
"The safest thing you can do is stay in the vehicle," Clint Bragg, a senior safety specialist at Salt River Project, explained for ABC15. But what if the car's still in working condition? FirstEnergy recommends backing up and driving away if you can do so safely. Otherwise, though, remain inside and call 911 because the ground near the vehicle may be electrified. Power lines rarely spark as dramatically as they do in the movies, making it difficult to tell whether they're live or not. So always assume the line is carrying electricity, even if you think it's not a power cable.
And again, definitely do not step out of the vehicle, as you could end up getting electrocuted. That is exactly what happened in Portland, Oregon, in January 2024, when a woman, her boyfriend, and her 15-year-old brother all tragically lost their lives. As NBC News reported at the time, first responders told members of the press that the three victims became part of the electrical circuit when their feet touched the ground while other parts of their bodies were still in contact with the vehicle.
What if you must exit the car?
If your car is smoking or there's a risk of fire, you'll need to get out. Rather than doing what a drunk Florida man did back in January, follow the steps outlined in FirstEnergy's YouTube video to safely exit the vehicle. First, open the door that's furthest from the downed power line, while ensuring you don't touch any of the metal parts. Stand on the door sill with your arms folded across your chest and jump. You don't have to jump far, but just far enough that you're a decent distance away from the vehicle.
Make sure you land with your feet close together on the ground and proceed to move away from the vehicle either by shuffling or bunny hopping. Again, keep your feet as close together as you can. The energized ground has electricity flowing through it like ripples in water. Since these ripples carry varying voltages, walking can allow electricity to find a path through your body, traveling from one foot and exiting through the other, which could prove fatal.
Keep hopping or shuffling until you're at least 30 feet away from your car on dry ground or 60 feet away on wet ground. Another thing to keep in mind is to instruct all other passengers to follow the same process. If children are involved, they might want to hold hands, which you should not do in this situation. Also, warn any bystanders approaching the car to stay away, as they might be putting themselves in danger.
To sum up, you should always remain inside the car and call 911 unless a fire or another imminent danger forces you to get out. And if you must exit the vehicle, do it the right way.