What To Do When A Downed Power Line Is On Your Car And You're Trapped Inside

From high-speed car crashes to low-speed parking-lot accidents, there are many ways to get yourself injured behind the wheel. Staying calm and thinking clearly in the aftermath of an accident can make the difference between life and death. One of those instances where you should be extra careful is when you've accidentally hit a utility pole, or one came down because of heavy winds, leaving you with a live power line on your vehicle.

"The safest thing you can do is stay in the vehicle," Clint Bragg, a senior safety specialist at Salt River Project, explained for ABC15. But what if the car's still in working condition? FirstEnergy recommends backing up and driving away if you can do so safely. Otherwise, though, remain inside and call 911 because the ground near the vehicle may be electrified. Power lines rarely spark as dramatically as they do in the movies, making it difficult to tell whether they're live or not. So always assume the line is carrying electricity, even if you think it's not a power cable.

And again, definitely do not step out of the vehicle, as you could end up getting electrocuted. That is exactly what happened in Portland, Oregon, in January 2024, when a woman, her boyfriend, and her 15-year-old brother all tragically lost their lives. As NBC News reported at the time, first responders told members of the press that the three victims became part of the electrical circuit when their feet touched the ground while other parts of their bodies were still in contact with the vehicle.